Mamata pays tributes to Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary, remembers his musical legacy

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tributes to singer Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to the music industry.

Banerjee described Garg as a "versatile musical genius" whose music "transcends boundaries".

The chief minister highlighted the impact of the artiste's work, which has resonated with music lovers across India and beyond, transcending regional and linguistic barriers.

"Remembering the versatile musical genius Zubeen Garg on his birthday. His music transcends boundaries," Banerjee posted on X.

Garg, who was known for his soulful voice and ability to blend various musical genres, has been a beloved figure in the Indian music scene, particularly in Assam, where he is hailed as a cultural icon.

His legacy spans a wide range of songs in multiple languages, including Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at an event.