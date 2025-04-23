Mamata pays visit to Bengal Guv in hospital

Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a visit to Governor CV Ananda Bose at a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also took time to see her party colleague Mukul Roy, who is admitted to the same facility with age-related health issues.

"I have not spoken to him (Bose). But I have spoken to doctors treating him. He is under observation. He might be having some cardiac problems. They are taking good care. Once his condition is stabilised, then they will decide on the next course of treatment," Banerjee told reporters.

The governor was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital on Monday with chest congestion and then shifted to a private medical facility.

His condition is reported to be "stable", and he remains under close medical observation.

Speaking about her visit to Roy, Banerjee said, “I have also seen Mukul Roy, who has been admitted here for quite some time. I caressed his head, and he opened his eyes a bit.” Roy, a former railway minister, has been battling multiple health issues over the past few years and has frequently been hospitalised.

Once a prominent TMC leader, Roy had briefly joined the BJP but has remained inactive in politics in recent times. PTI SCH BDC