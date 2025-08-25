Mamata peeved over discrepancies in preparation of SC-ST, OBC list

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was peeved over allegations about "discrepancies" in preparing list of SC/ST and OBC beneficiaries, and asked the state administration to be alert to avert any such irregularities.

Banerjee, who chaired a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, said such irregularities should be avoided at any cost, according to a source.

When a senior minister handed over a letter to the CM claiming there had been stray cases of non-SC/ST/OBC community members availing of the quota and benefits to the backward castes, she gave it to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and instructed him to look into the details and take immediate remedial measures.

"Why should there be errors in the OBC certificates? Who is liable for that? Our government and our party is committed to ensure the welfare of the backward communities and tribals economically and for their education. Any deviation from this principle is inexcusable," she added.

The CM voiced reservations over Santhal students being given question papers in other languages in the recently held D.El.Ed (diploma in elementary education) exams in Jhargram and reminded that the government has already given official recognition to Alchiki, the script to write Santhali language.

She asked the four ministers from the region to be more alert and vigilant about any bid to take away the lands of tribals and other indigenous communities where they had been living for ages.

Banerjee further asked the administration to ensure that plantation workers get 'patta' (land deed) in north Bengal.

BJP MP and tribal council member Khagen Murmu did not attend the meeting, citing lack of communication on the part of the state government about the agenda..

The CM said she wanted all the stakeholders to participate in the discussion, rising above political differences, the source said.

"However, if anyone stays away, that is up to them," she said. PTI SUS NN