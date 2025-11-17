Mamata plotting to turn WB into Bangladesh, her exit certain in 2026 polls: Giriraj Singh

Jabalpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of conspiring to turn her state into Bangladesh and claimed the Trinamool Congress will be driven out of power in the 2026 assembly polls there.

He also took a jibe at the tussle in the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad after the party's crushing defeat in the Bihar assembly polls.

Talking to the PTI Videos, he said, "The NDA's win in Bihar is a tsunami of development. Now it is Bengal's turn." "Mamata Didi is plotting to turn Bengal into Bangladesh for votes. They have rolled out the red carpet for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The people there are terrified, especially Hindus. The Trinamool Congress will now be ousted from Bengal," the Union minister asserted.

When asked about the death sentence handed down to ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by a tribunal there, Singh said she has been punished, adding people will also punish "real culprit" Mamata Banerjee and her government in the next assembly polls.

West Bengal Assembly elections are expected in March-April 2026. Banerjee has been the state's chief minister since 2011.

Regarding the controversy within Lalu Yadav's family in Bihar following his daughter Rohini Acharya's allegations targeting Tejshwai Yadav and a group around him, Giriraj Singh said it was inevitable.

"This is because the RJD is not a party but a private limited company. When a company defaults (referring to Bihar poll drubbing), there is chaos among the shareholders of that company. That's why there's chaos in the family," Singh claimed.

He also reacted with disdain to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra questioning the Bihar election verdict and demanding re-election.

"Who is he? Has he become some kind of political analyst? Vadra may be the son-in-law of the Gandhi family, Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, but what right does he have to analyse the country? While analysing the country, Rahul Gandhi fled to Italy or wherever he is at present," Singh said.

Singh arrived in Amarkantak in Anuppur district on Sunday, where he performed puja at the source of the Narmada River and participated in several events. PTI BNS MAS BNM