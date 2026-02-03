Mamata practising cheap politics on issues like SIR: BJP's Suvendu

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to "cheap politics” on issues like the SIR, while youths of the state are “leaving in droves” for employment opportunities.

The senior BJP leader was addressing participants of a rally organised by the party's youth wing, demanding employment opportunities for youths of Bengal.

"The rally is part of a statewide campaign to press for permanent state jobs for thousands of youths. Those participating in this rally will each send a letter to the CM. I am here to support their demand," Adhikari said.

Slogans like “Niyog chai, BJP tai" (we demand recruitment, we want BJP) were raised by the rallyists, as hundreds of them assembled before the National Library gate in Kolkata’s Alipore.

Accusing Banerjee of practising "cheap politics based on gimmickry” on issues like the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Adhikari said the chief minister had announced creation of employees’ bank, and payment of Rs 1,500 to those enrolled, but “it was scrapped after payment on two occasions in the past”.

"It came to light during the Covid outbreak that eight lakh youths went outside Bengal in search of jobs. The CM cannot provide employment to the educated youth, and cannot guarantee teachers their jobs, due to massive corruption by a section of her own ministers and officials," Adhikari claimed. PTI SUS RBT