Mamata raises Durga Puja donation for clubs to Rs 85,000, promises Rs 1 lakh next year

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced an increase in donations for clubs organising Durga Puja, raising it from last year's Rs 70,000 to Rs 85,000.

Chairing an administrative meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here to review preparations for the upcoming festival, Banerjee declared that the donation would be increased by another Rs 15,000 next year, making it Rs 1 lakh.

"Last year, the donation was Rs 70,000, and this year I'm raising it by Rs 15,000 to Rs 85,000. Hopefully, this will suffice for organising the pujas. What more can a poor government like ours do? We started with a donation of Rs 25,000 and gradually increased it," Banerjee said during the meeting.

She emphasised that like last year, puja organisers will not be required to pay any taxes, including those for fire safety measures.

"Last year, a 66 per cent discount was given on power consumption. This year, I've spoken to CESC and the power minister to increase it to 75 per cent," she added.

This year's Durga Puja is scheduled from October 8 to 13. PTI SCH MNB