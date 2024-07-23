Mamata raises Durga Puja donation for clubs to Rs 85k, promises Rs 1 lakh next year

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced an increase in donations for clubs organising Durga Puja, raising it from last year's Rs 70,000 to Rs 85,000.

Chairing an administrative meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here to review preparations for the upcoming festival, Banerjee declared that the donation would be increased by another Rs 15,000 next year, making it Rs 1 lakh.

"Last year, the donation was Rs 70,000, and this year I'm raising it by Rs 15,000 to Rs 85,000. Hopefully, this will suffice for organising the pujas. What more can a poor government like ours do? We started with a donation of Rs 25,000 and gradually increased it," Banerjee said during the meeting.

She emphasised that like last year, puja organisers will not be required to pay any taxes, including those for fire safety measures.

"Last year, a 66 per cent discount was given on power consumption. This year, I've spoken to CESC and the power minister to increase it to 75 per cent," she added.

This year's Durga Puja is scheduled from October 8 to 13.

Banerjee fixed October 15 for the Durga Puja Carnival, where award winning idols are showcased, saying that would be the last day for idol immersion as the next day is Lakshmi Puja.

She also asked the big club committees to take all measures in cooperation with the police forces to maintain law and order and avoid any stampede-like situation.

"Durga puja has become a festival of people from all religions to congregate. The clubs should share their themes with the police so that they can plan accordingly," Banerjee said.

She said that across Bengal there are over 43,000 Durga Pujas organised by club committees while in the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, there are 2,793 pujas.

The Bengal CM directed the police to hold meetings in the districts keeping a coordination with the forces in Kolkata well before the festival to plan accordingly.

"The state control room, district control room must keep proper coordination with the puja forums and keep vigil 24X7. Special attention should be given to women and the old population and physically handicapped people who are coming to puja pandals," she said.

The Bengal CM also gave strict instructions to the puja committees to employ additional volunteers, to make separate provisions for entry and exit to pandals as well as appropriate medical arrangements that should be kept.

Referring to the puja organised by Fire Minister Sujit Bose, Banerjee said that traffic congestion will not be tolerated during the puja days.

Bose's puja attracts a large number of people and creates traffic snarls almost every year.