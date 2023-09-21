Mamata reaches Dubai from Spain, CS meets senior officers of Dubai Port

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a "successful" tour of Spain Thursday reached the UAE, where she is scheduled to attend a series of meetings including a business summit, a state government official said here.

Banerjee, who is slated to stay in Dubai till her planned return to Kolkata on September 23, will participate in a business summit and also meet a group of NRIs there, he said.

"The chief minister reached the UAE early this morning. She will be staying there for the next two days and will attend a series of meetings, including a business summit. She will also meet a group of NRIs," the official said. Later in the day, chief secretary H K Dwivedi and principal secretary (industries) Vandana Yadav, who are accompanying the chief minister, visited Dubai Port, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Dubai government, and held a meeting with senior officials including a few from the Indian consulate there, he said.

"They discussed the potential for ports and logistic development in West Bengal, setting up of industrial parks and common processing facilities," the official said.

During the meeting, Dwivedi also invited the officials of the Dubai Port to the Bengal Global Business Summit to explore mutual areas of cooperation, he said.

Banerjee left for Spain on September 12 after a one-night stopover in Dubai, in a bid to attract investments in the state.

She also visited Madrid and Barcelona.

During her stay in the European country, the chief minister met several investors and held meetings with NRIs, the official said.

The Bengal government signed an MoU with the Spanish football league La Liga to set up an academy in the state for nurturing young talents.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly joined the delegation in Madrid from London. PTI SCH KK