Mamata reasserts authority in TMC, calls for discipline

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday reaffirmed her position as the ultimate decision-maker in the party, issuing a stern warning to party leaders against indiscipline and unwarranted remarks.

Speaking at a legislative party meeting in the state assembly, Banerjee declared that as long as she was in charge, all key decisions in the TMC would be made by her.

"Our party supremo said there was no need to pay attention to what others are saying. And as long as she is there, she will take the final decision on party matters," a senior TMC MLA said after the meeting.

Her assertion came amid growing speculation of internal power struggles and public comments by party leaders causing embarrassment to the TMC.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including state party president Subrata Bakshi, who is considered a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee also addressed organisational matters, hinting at potential restructuring of the TMC's student and youth wings to strengthen their grassroots connections ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Banerjee reminded MLAs to stay focused on their constituencies and avoid making comments that could harm the party's image.

She cited instances where public remarks by leaders had created unnecessary controversies, including MLA Narayan Goswami's inflammatory comments and minister Humayun Kabir's statements, which led to him being show-caused.

"Stop making comments that embarrass the party or create confusion. Decisions will be taken after proper consultation, the leadership will take the call. If anything needs to be said, it should be discussed internally," the MLA quoted Banerjee as saying.

She also directed them to attend assembly sessions diligently, warning that unexplained absences could result in disciplinary action.

Another party MLA said, "The chief minister said that if any MLA skips session for three consecutive days without a valid reason, a show-cause notice will be issued." In recent weeks, Banerjee had made several moves to reassert her dominance in the TMC, including reshuffling the party's national working committee to include senior loyalists.

Banerjee used the meeting to outline her strategy for the 2026 assembly elections, urging MLAs to visit every house in their constituencies to strengthen the connect with voters.

"All MLAs must begin their work for the next election now. Make door-to-door visits and engage with voters. Show gratitude to the people, especially minorities and marginalised groups, who have supported us," another senior MLA quoted the CM as saying.

She urged MLAs to start their preparations by engaging directly with constituents, particularly minority and Scheduled Caste communities, to ensure a strong performance.

According to sources, Banerjee had asked the MLAs to work within their designated areas and not interfere in other constituencies.

She also instructed recently elected six legislators, who took oath during the day, to thank voters personally for their support.

Additionally, Banerjee praised the TMC's women's wing for its effective work, signalling that its organisational structure would remain intact for now.

Banerjee indicated plans to revamp the party's student and youth organisations shortly.

She also proposed creating a WhatsApp group to enhance communication among MLAs, emphasising the need for improved coordination within the legislative team. PTI PNT ACD