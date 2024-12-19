Mamata renames Kolkata's British-era 'Short Street'

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the renaming of the British-era 'Short Street' in central Kolkata after the 16th-century Catholic missionary St Francis Xavier.

Banerjee made the announcement to rechristen the street to 'St Francis Xavier Sarani' while speaking at a Christmas get-together in St Xavier's College here.

"I am very happy to state that in order to pay our homage to St Francis Xavier, we have decided to rename Short Street. People will remember him for his contribution forever," she said.

"I have seen his body in Goa (at the Basilica of Bom Jesus). Today, I feel lucky that I could make this announcement," the CM said.

St Francis Xavier co-founded the Society of Jesus, and as a representative of the Portuguese Empire, led the first Christian mission to Japan in the 16th century. PTI SCH RBT