Mamata reviews construction of Digha Jagannath temple, says inauguration set for April 30

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reviewed the construction of the Jagannath Temple in the popular coastal town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district and said it will be inaugurated on April 30 next.

Advertisment

Banerjee said the state government had spent around Rs 250 crore so far for the project, and additional funds would be needed to make the temple fully operational.

"Construction of the temple will be over in another three months. The inauguration will take place on April 30, and the process for that will start 48 hours before, on April 28," she told reporters.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day trip to Digha to review the construction, added that next year's 'Ratha Yatra' would commence from the temple, and she would attend the event.

Advertisment

The Trinamool Congress supremo also mentioned that she would be gifting the 'golden broom' from her personal account.

"The golden broom will be manufactured by ISKCON. I will be gifting it from my personal account," she said.

Banerjee further emphasised that the temple, covering 20 acres, would attract tourists from around the world.

Advertisment

"I will be congratulating the HIDCO engineers for such a stupendous job they have done. This temple will attract tourists from around the globe. This will remain for thousands of years," Banerjee, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and DGP Rajeev Kumar, said.

She was also joined by ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das and local MLA and minister of Sundarban Affairs Bankim Chandra Hazra.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a trustee board, chaired by the chief secretary, to manage the temple's operations. However, she clarified that she would not be part of the board.

Advertisment

Banerjee explained that the temple would feature separate guest rooms, store rooms, and shops selling puja items, which would be managed by women from the locality. PTI SCH MNB