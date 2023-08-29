Mamata sanctions 20 katha of land for new sweetmeat hub

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) Aiming at helping the Bengali sweetmeat industry flourish further, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced sanctioning of 20 katha of land for Re 1 in New Town area here to set up a hub.

Speaking at a programme of the West Bengal Confectionery Traders Association here, Banerjee named the hub "Mistanna" (sweetmeats).

"You asked for 10 kathas, we will give 20 kathas for Re 1,” the chief minister said.

She directed Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim that a proposal in this regard should be brought in the next cabinet meeting.

Reasoning that she chose the land in New Town, Banerjee explained, “Thousands of people go there (every day). Keep small, large, and medium-sized packets (of sweetmeats) ready and those will be sold out. But I will request you to keep all varieties of the Bengali sweets there," she said.

New Town is a smart city on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata. There are large residential and office complexes, commercial areas and entertainment zones in New Town.

A Mishti Hub, where prominent sweetmeat shops of Kolkata and the districts can be found under one roof, already exists beside the popular Eco Park - a 190-hectare urban park - in New Town. PTI SCH NN