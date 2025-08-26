Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

Bardhaman (WB), Aug 25 (PTI) Affirming her commitment to social welfare for the poor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said since coming to power in 2011, her government has given 2.26 lakh pattas (land deeds) for building homes across the state, ensuring the right of land to one living on a plot for years.

During the TMC regime, the state has been able to provide water supply to 76 per cent of rural areas and 78 per cent of urban areas and cover rest of the areas soon, she said.

Addressing a public function on the distribution of land deeds here in Purba Bardhaman district here, the CM said, "We believe in following up on our promises." "After 2011, we provided 2.26 lakh home pattas, 1.80 lakh agricultural land pattas, and over 47,000 forest pattas across the state. In Purba Bardhaman alone, 28,840 pattas, 832 refugee pattas and 1,443 forest pattas have been distributed. We will give another 24,000 pattas in the coming days. Many projects are underway here," she said.

The chief minister said her government will transform all mud houses into pucca ones.

She alleged that the Centre has stopped sending funds for various schemes like MGNREGA, Gram Sadak Yojana and Banglar Bari housing programme.

“Despite this, we have built 47 lakh houses. For 12 lakh houses, we have already provided funds for upgradation into permanent structures. The remaining 16 lakh houses will receive the first instalment in December and the second one in June," she said.

Noting that a number of mud houses have been destroyed during the monsoon, Banjerjee asked people not to worry.

“I will tell the district magistrates to prepare the list of such destroyed houses and send it to the chief secretary. We will launch a separate programme for his. This is an additional initiative outside the 28 lakh houses that are already being constructed," the CM said.

Regarding the contentious OBC reservation, she said, "We have not slashed the general quota. There is a separate fund for that so that general category students do not face any trouble." PTI SUS NN