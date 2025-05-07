'Jai Hind Jai India': Mamata Banerjee lauds armed forces after 'Operation Sindoor'

Kolkata: In less than 10 hours after India struck on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, in a social media post, stated 'Jai Hind! Jai India!'

Jai Hind! Jai India! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 7, 2025

The post, which was widely interpreted as support for the nation's armed forces in carrying out the early Wednesday strike on terror bases on the other side of the LOC, was consistent with Banerjee's earlier statement that the Trinamool Congress would support the Centre in actions against terror attacks on Indian soil.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.