Mamata seeks rebuilding of dangerous houses, assures people living in them of help

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked those living in dilapidated houses in Kolkata's Burrabazar area to chalk out a plan so that new buildings could be constructed for an improved stay there.

On behalf of the administration, she assured them of all assistance for the purpose, like clearing the building plans.

"There are several old, dilapidated buildings in Burrabazar. I am not against the old things. But if the municipal corporation has put up a notice that such buildings are dangerous, the lives of the inhabitants are at risk. They must think about it," Banerjee said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering while inaugurating the Jagadhatri Puja at Posta Bazar in Burrabazar area, the city's wholesale hub.

"I will ask you to discuss the issue among yourselves and chalk out a plan to rebuild the houses. I am not going to take away your residence or land. We will clear the building plans so that you can build a new home there and stay. I have done this in several places. The new buildings could be big and accommodate more people," she added.

The CM directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma to hold a meeting with local MLAs and MP and formulate a plan in this connection.

"There are similar problems in Garden Reach and Topsia areas (in the city)," she said, adding that the congested nature of the areas led to the fire tenders facing huge problems in dousing fire.

The CM also inaugurated several other Jagadharthi Pujas in Chandannagore and Bhadreswar, both in Hooghly district, virtually. PTI SCH NN