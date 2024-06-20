Mamata seeks report over 'illegal land encroachments' in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is understood to have expressed her displeasure over reports of illegal encroachments on government land in the state during a meeting with senior officials here on Thursday.

Banerjee asked the officials concerned to file a report in this connection by June 24, state secretariat sources said.

The CM also directed the police to take strong action in case such illegal encroachments are reported, they said.

Banerjee, who is in charge of the Land Department, batted for improvement in citizen services, including clean drinking water, infrastructure and logistics, during the meeting, the sources added.

The meeting at the state secretariat was attended by departmental secretaries, district magistrates, mayors and senior police officers. PTI SCH RBT