Mamata should apologise to people of Murshidabad for communal violence: Adhir Chowdhury

Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise to the people of Murshidabad for the communal violence that took place in the district over anti-Waqf Act protests.

Chowdhury, a former MP from Murshidabad's Berhampore, also alleged that law and order in the state has been consistently deteriorating, causing an increase in cases of murder, rape and loot.

"Mamata Banerjee should adequately compensate the affected families as well as provide permanent jobs. The culprits must be arrested and strict action taken against them," he told reporters.

"The CM should also apologise to the people of Murshidabad for the incidents of violence," the Congress leader said.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad's Dhuliyan, Samserganj and some other places of the district during the anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests in the second week of April, claiming the lives of three persons.

The chief minister is currently on a two-day trip to the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad. She is scheduled to meet the victims and their families, and distribute compensation. Banerjee is also slated to hand over monetary assistance to those whose houses were damaged in the riots.

A total of 109 houses have been damaged in the violence, a survey conducted by the state government showed.

"Law and order in West Bengal has deteriorated immensely. People are not getting justice. Incidents of rape, murder and theft are happening all over Bengal," Chowdhury claimed. PTI SCH RBT