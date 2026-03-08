Mamata should apologise to Prez: BJP''s Babulal Marandi over ''insult'' to Murmu

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Mar 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Sunday criticised the West Bengal government over the reported snub of President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the neighbouring state, and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise to her.

Marandi, a former Jharkhand CM, also alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal violated all democratic norms.

"The treatment of the Mamata Banerjee government towards the President is extremely unfortunate and cannot be tolerated. This is not only an insult to the highest constitutional post in the country, but also a disrespect to the Constitution and democratic norms. Banerjee should apologise to the President," Marandi told reporters here.

Addressing tribals in a programme near Siliguri on Saturday, Murmu said Banerjee was like her “younger sister”, but wondered whether the CM was upset over her visit as neither she nor any minister was present during the event.

Highlighting continuing challenges faced by tribals, the President said she was unsure whether Santals and other adivasis in the region were benefiting from development.

Marandi alleged that the venue of the President's programme was changed thrice by the West Bengal government.

According to established traditions and protocols, a chief minister or an authorised representative, such as a minister of the respective state, is expected to receive the President upon her arrival at an event.

"Surprisingly, neither the chief minister nor any minister received the President, and not even the district magistrate from the local administration was present," the former Jharkhand BJP chief alleged.

Marandi alleged that Banerjee indulged in such an "insult" to the President in "frustration".

"Banerjee has understood that her Trinamool Congress is not going to form the next government in West Bengal. She is frustrated," the BJP leader added. PTI SAN BDC