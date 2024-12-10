Mamata should be allowed to lead INDIA bloc: RJD chief Lalu Prasad

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.

His comment comes days after Banerjee expressed her intent to take charge of the anti-BJP coalition.

Prasad also said if the Congress, a major ally of the INDIA bloc, had any reservation about accepting Banerjee as the leader of the opposition front, it would "not make any difference".

"Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," the RJD chief said.

Asked about the Congress' "reservation" to accept her as the opposition bloc leader, Lalu said, "The Congress’ opposition will not make any difference…She should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc." Earlier, Lalu’s son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had "no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Banerjee, leading the coalition", but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.

Banerjee had, on December 6, expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given the opportunity.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview with Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla.

Asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposed statewide yatra from December 15, the RJD supremo said, "He is holding the statewide yatra just to refresh his eyes. The RJD-led coalition will form the government in the state in 2025."

Kumar is all set to embark on the statewide journey - 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' - from December 15 to review the progress of the state government’s seven-resolves programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women.