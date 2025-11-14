Mamata should be 'face' of INDIA bloc to counter BJP in country: TMC leader Kalyan Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay on Friday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be the "face" of the INDIA bloc to counter the BJP nationally.

Asserting that the TMC under Banerjee’s leadership would win the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections with an absolute majority, Bandyopadhyay dismissed suggestions that the BJP’s strong performance in neighbouring Bihar could translate into gains in Bengal.

"BJP has good organisational strength in Bihar and the Congress failed to match them, which was reflected in the vote results. Mark my words, TMC will romp home with an absolute majority under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 polls," he told PTI.

Asked if Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc in the wake of electoral Congress' electoral reverses, Bandyopadhyay said, "Yes, Didi should be the face of the non-BJP front to fight the communal, divisive, dictatorial and undemocratic politics of the BJP. She is the one who can repulse the BJP challenge and carry on the fight successfully in the country." PTI SUS MNB