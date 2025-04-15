Mamata should visit riot-hit Murshidabad, meet affected families: Cong leader Adhir

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) Alleging that outsiders were brought to foment trouble in Murshidabad, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to immediately visit the communal violence-hit district and meet the affected families.

He also questioned why the TMC supremo, who had sent teams of MPs and MLAs to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, did not send anyone to affected areas in Murshidabad, including Samserganj and Jangipur.

"The CM should immediately visit the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad district. Inaugurating skywalks in Kolkata has become her priority and not the sufferings of people. She must visit Murshidabad to see things for herself and speak to those affected," the former Berhampore MP said.

The CM had on Sunday inaugurated a skywalk at Kalighat temple.

"You like to visit places... come here... you cannot get away with blaming others," the former Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said.

"She (Mamata) sends her MPs and MLAs to places like Hathras and Manipur, then why is she not sending anyone to Samserganj and Jangipur? Have these places become untouchable for her? Why can't they be sent here? "Haven't your party members got any votes from this place? All MPs and MLAs in Murshidabad district belong to your party. Why can't we see them besides those affected by the riots? Those who have been affected are poor Hindus and Muslim families," the multiple-term former Congress MP who was defeated by TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan in last year's Lok Sabha polls said.

During the day, Chowdhury visited Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in firing during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He claimed that the rioters had no links to those who had planned a peaceful rally protesting against the new Act.

"Those who were holding a peaceful rally against the Waqf Act had no links with those who incited the violence. Some drunken people were involved in the violence. The locals are saying that the lootings were carried out by some outsiders," he said.

Chowdhury alleged that there were attempts to bring a bad name to Murshidabad, portraying it as a district "taken over by jihadis".

This, he said, would affect lakhs of migrant labourers from Murshidabad who go to other states for livelihood.

He questioned the state government over its plan to counter such an attempt.

"Lakhs of people from Murshidabad go to work in other states as migrant labourers. Things will become difficult for them as the news of riots in Murshidabad is spreading," he said.

"A plan is being hatched to solely blame Muslims for the violence. Some people are trying to portray a picture that Murshidabad has been taken over by jihadis. What is the plan of the state government in this regard?" he questioned.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the riots, Chowdhury further questioned what the state government's plans were to compensate those affected by the riots in Murshidabad.

The veteran Congress leader said that the entire matter could have been handled by the local police and there was no need to deploy the central forces.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in violence in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests late last week, prompting the deployment of central forces and suspension of internet services. More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. PTI SCH ACD