Mamata, 'SIR-affected' families meet CEC in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar here along with ‘SIR-affected’ families and party leaders.

Last week, CEC Kumar had given time to Banerjee for a meeting on Monday.

Banerjee, who reached the national capital on Sunday, is being accompanied by Trinamool MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, who is also an advocate.

Addressing reporters earlier in the day, Banerjee said that people from Bengal had come to raise their issues with the Election Commission, but they were being "threatened".

She also questioned the heavy police deployment outside the Banga Bhawan premises here.

Around 50 families impacted by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal have been brought to the national capital, sources said. PTI AO NAB ARI