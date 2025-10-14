Mamata Banerjee skips Mirik visit; to hold review meeting in Kurseong

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a visit to natural disaster-hit north Bengal, on Tuesday skipped her scheduled visit to Mirik and she is likely to hold a review meeting with BDOs in Kurseong, both in Darjeeling district, an official said.

"Initially, the CM was scheduled to visit Mirik on Tuesday, but she will instead hold a review meeting with block development officers (BDOs) at the Jorbanglow BDO office in Kurseong. The meeting will focus on the progress of relief and recovery operations in the affected areas," the official told PTI.

The change in itinerary comes amid intense relief and rehabilitation work in the area, which was among the worst hit.

Later in the day, Banerjee is expected to leave for Darjeeling, where she will chair an administrative meeting at Richmond Hill, the official added.

"The meeting will involve officials from the two districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong... the CM is expected to receive detailed reports on the damage from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)," he said.

On Monday, Banerjee conducted an extensive tour of Nagarakata in Jalpaiguri district, visiting several severely affected areas as well as multiple relief camps.

Following the inspection, the chief minister proceeded to Kurseong in the evening.

At least 32 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in landslides and floods in the northern districts of West Bengal. Banerjee is currently on her second visit to north Bengal after the natural disaster hit the region. She will be there till Friday to oversee relief and rehabilitation work.

The CM was in north Bengal for four days from October 5 to oversee the relief work.