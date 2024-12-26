Mamata skips question on Cong-AAP feud, wishes parties in INDIA bloc bright new year

Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declined to comment anything on the feud between Congress and AAP in Delhi, wishing parties in the INDIA bloc only a 'Happy New Year'.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will push for the Congress's expulsion from the INDIA bloc if it fails to take any disciplinary action against its senior leaders within 24 hours.

Launched a scathing attack on the Congress, AAP accusing it of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"Please do not ask me all these questions... This is a government platform and I cannot discuss political matters. I have great respect for all political parties... I wish them a very good and bright new year. Let the new year bring great joy for all of us," she told reporters while replying to a query on the feud.

The TMC is also a part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference in New Delhi that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the INDIA bloc.

Singh accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the BJP.

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP.

"It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said.

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.

"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February. PTI SCH ACD