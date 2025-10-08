Mamata slams airfare hike amid natural disaster, says will visit North Bengal again next week

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the spike in airfares from Bagdogra in the aftermath of the flood and landslides in the northern part of the state, calling it "discriminatory", and questioned why the state was being treated "unfairly" during a humanitarian crisis.

Banerjee who returned from north Bengal during the day said that next week she will again visit the region affected by natural disaster that claimed at least 32 lives.

She alleged that flight fares to Bihar were deliberately kept in check during the upcoming Chhath Puja period due to the assembly elections next month.

"When there's a disaster, why are people trying to return to Kolkata from Bagdogra being charged Rs 18,000? And those who are not getting direct flights are forced to go via New Delhi after paying Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000. Is this not discrimination?" Banerjee said while speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport.

"I'm happy that during Chhath Puja in Bihar, fares weren't hiked. But why this step-motherly treatment towards Bengal?" she said.

Banerjee returned from a two-day visit to Darjeeling hills, where at least 32 people have died, many are missing, and thousands have been left stranded after devastating landslides and flash floods last week.

The CM said she has met 21 families who have lost one member in the calamity and launched emergency relief operations.

"Efforts are being made to send back the bodies of two victims from Nepal and Bhutan. We have already sent the photographs for identification," she said.

Highlighting the state's relief efforts, Banerjee said that 500 relief kits, including blankets, rice, dal, dry food, and milk, have been sent to the affected families in Mirik. Around 1,000 stranded tourists were safely evacuated in 45 buses.

She also outlined the state's rehabilitation efforts: two new roads are being constructed in the Rohini area, the damaged bridge at Nagrakata is being repaired, and a temporary bridge is being built in Mirik until a concrete structure is completed.

"I've asked officials to complete the temporary bridge within 15 days," she added.

Ten senior officials remain stationed in the region, with key ministers like Pradip Majumdar and Goutam Deb supervising operations on the ground.

Banerjee also announced that she will return to North Bengal next week to personally oversee the progress of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.

"We also have to ensure job arrangements for the families of those who died, within the next 15 days," she said.

Referring to the mob attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh at Nagrakata on Monday, Banerjee said when there is a natural calamity or communal tension, inhabitants of the region often vent out their frustration.

"When there is any calamity, (political) leaders should not go. I went there taking only two cars with me. I also walked. I also met the families and distributed relief," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also lashed out at the BJP-led government in Tripura after a party delegation from Kolkata was allegedly obstructed by the police upon its arrival in Agartala.

She warned that if such treatment continues, she may visit Tripura herself.

The TMC had sent a five-member team to Tripura following an alleged attack on its party office, reportedly in retaliation for the assault on BJP leaders in Nagrakata. The delegation, however, was held at the Agartala airport for over two hours before being allowed to proceed.

"Our team wasn't even given prepaid taxis. They were stopped despite arrangements for bikes. I finally told them to walk. If they are stopped from doing that, I will go myself," Banerjee said.

Referring to past incidents, she added that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's car was attacked, and stones were thrown. Vehicles of senior leaders like Dola Sen and Sushmita Deb were targeted.

The CM said, "Just because there is a double-engine government, does that mean everything is allowed?" Banerjee accused the BJP of political high-handedness and questioned the repeated targeting of her party's leaders and workers in opposition-ruled states. PTI SCH RG SCH NN