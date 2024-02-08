Mamata slams BJP for raising NRC, UCC issues before Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP for bringing up the issues of CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that Bengal will show the way on how to fight against the divisive politics of the saffron camp.

Advertisment

Speaking at a post-state Budget press conference, she alleged that the BJP "opportunistically raised" the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the upcoming elections.

"They are speaking about NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code ahead of elections. This is nothing but politics," she said.

"We will fight for our rights and our funds. Bengal will show the way to fight against divisive politics," she said without naming anyone. PTI PNT DC MNB