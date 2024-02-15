Mamata slams BJP over farmers protest; claims party runs 'govt of Ravan' at Centre

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest, claiming that the party is running a "government of Ravan" at the Centre, which has crossed all limits of civility.

While speaking in the assembly, Banerjee said she had decided to postpone her scheduled visit to Punjab to express her solidarity with the farmers.

"Farmers are protesting and the country is burning. But the BJP is not bothered. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas. The day farmers reach Delhi, the BJP leaders will understand the reality," she said.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

The demands include a law on MSP, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

The Haryana Police has sealed the border with barricades, stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys. PTI PNT NN