Mamata slams Centre over dredging of rivers, release of water

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government for its alleged lack of response in dredging operation of rivers and discharge of water from barrage, and asserted that in times of crisis, politics must never take precedence over people's lives.

Banerjee made the comments in an X post after visiting flood- and landslide-hit areas of North Bengal where at least 28 people died.

"I have repeatedly urged the Centre to constitute an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, but there has been no response," she said, referring to the swelling of Torsha and other rivers that originated from the neighbouring country and pass through north Bengal districts.

"In addition, the lack of proper dredging and desiltation, and unilateral water releases from DVC-controlled dams have compounded the situation, resulting in avoidable tragedies," she said.

Banerjee recently slammed the DVC for "unilaterally" releasing water from its dams that flood districts in the southern part of the state. The central PSU, however, denied the charge.

Accusing the Centre of playing politics over the tragedy, the CM said, "At times of crisis, politics must never take precedence over people's lives." The state government remains committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with those affected. I urge everyone to maintain faith, remain calm, and not fall prey to provocations. Compassion, empathy, and humanity must guide us all," she said.

The chief minister said that she visited calamity-hit areas like Hasimara and Nagrakata, met the affected people, assessed their needs, and assured them of the full support and cooperation of the state government.

"Our Chief Secretary and Director General of Police are on the front lines, personally monitoring the situation, while senior leaders, volunteers, and the State Disaster Management Force continue to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing," she said. PTI SUS NN