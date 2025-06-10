Mamata slams Centre over Pahalgam attack, questions NDA's diplomatic offensive to corner Pak

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said India had a "golden opportunity" to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the recent military conflict but failed to act decisively, while questioning the efficiency of BJP-led Centre's diplomatic strategy to globally corner Pakistan.

Launching a blistering attack on the Union government over the Pahalgam terror attack, Banerjee demanded the resignation of the BJP-led dispensation, alleging it had "failed" to provide security to the people of the country.

"We had an opportunity to take control of PoK. Instead, Pakistan has been allowed in a committee on terrorism created by the UN. Is there a flaw in our foreign policy?" she said questioning BJP-led Centre's diplomatic strategy to globally corner Pakistan.

The CM was addressing the Assembly during a discussion over a resolution lauding the armed forces for their precision strikes during 'Operation Sindoor', although the term was not mentioned in the resolution.

The resolution, which hailed the armed forces for their "unwavering courage in safeguarding the nation's security," avoided any mention of the term 'Operation Sindoor'.

The omission triggered protests and fiery exchanges across party lines.

Calling the Pahalgam attack a result of "total failure and callousness" on the part of the Union government, Banerjee questioned the absence of security forces at the site of the terror strike that left 26 people dead.

"Why were no security forces or police personnel present at the spot of the terror attack? Why was not a single terrorist caught? How did such an attack happen in a high-security zone?" Banerjee asked, demanding accountability from the Centre for what she called a "colossal lapse" in internal security.

Asserting that "We don't support terrorism; it has no religion, caste, or creed", Banerjee said those responsible for the Pahalgam killings must be brought to justice without delay.

She praised the Indian military action, stating, "There was a need for teaching them a lesson. We salute the bravery of our armed forces." Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee alleged that he is only "busy advertising himself".

She accused the BJP of disrespecting women and questioned why PM Modi had not visited the site of the Pahalgam attack.

"You just roam around promoting sindoor. We respect sindoor. You don't respect women. Why didn't the Prime Minister visit the attack site?" she asked, amidst chants of "Modi-Modi" from the BJP benches.

The CM also questioned why the PM himself or defence minister did not visit any foreign country instead had sent parliamentary delegations composed of MPs from Opposition parties.

"You needed to send your own minister, your Defence Minister. You should have gone yourself. Instead of you going, you sent the opposition parties, they did that job. That's why I thank them for doing their job brilliantly," she said.

Seven parliamentary delegations were sent to major global capitals to reinforce India's diplomatic messaging following Operation Sindoor.

In all, four delegations were led by the NDA, including two BJP MPs, one JD(U) MP, and one Shiv Sena MP, while the remaining three were headed by opposition MPs, including representatives from the Congress, DMK, and NCP(SP).

Amidst the ruckus, Banerjee continued her attack on the Centre, raising questions about security lapses, diplomatic failures, and the recent appointment of Pakistan as the vice chair of the UN's anti-terror committee.

"Pakistan has become the vice chair of the UN's anti-terror committee. How? Were we lacking in diplomatic relations?" she asked, while calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "a good person, a capable bureaucrat." Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2025-26 term, will chair the Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee for 2025 and will be vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN organ.

She also expressed concern about India's diplomatic strategy with respect to Pakistan.

"I don't know if there is an issue with our diplomacy, as Pakistan is still getting loans from the IMF, instead of being cornered internationally," the CM said.

She added, "I support the resolution because I think this strike was important to send a strong message. I pay my respects to those who lost their lives. Terrorism can never be forgiven." In a final jab, Banerjee referred to reports of Pakistani spies being arrested from Gujarat, the home state of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"How did information from Modi-Shah's state reach Pakistan?" she asked.

The TMC supremo also accused the BJP of trying to politicise the valour of the armed forces with an eye on elections.

Banerjee also recalled how the BJP allegedly politicised the Pulwama attack in the past and warned against similar attempts to "provoke unrest" ahead of the upcoming general elections.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killing nearly 40 personnel, at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tempers flared in the House when BJP legislators interrupted her speech.

Banerjee shot back, calling the BJP "uncivilised" and branding some of its leaders as "liars".

"You are fake Hindus. My voice will drown out your noise. You only promote yourselves and insult the people of this country," she said, addressing the BJP benches amid loud sloganeering. PTI PNT MNB