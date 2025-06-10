Mamata slams Centre over Pahalgam, Bengal Assembly passes resolution lauding armed forces

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Launching a blistering attack on the BJP-led Centre over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and its diplomatic handling of Pakistan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said India had an "opportunity" to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the recent military conflict.

Addressing the West Bengal Assembly, which unanimously passed a resolution commending the Indian armed forces for their "unwavering courage in safeguarding the nation's security", Banerjee demanded the BJP-led Centre's resignation for what she described as a "colossal lapse in internal security" and a flawed diplomatic strategy to globally corner Pakistan.

Though the Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution commending the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on terror hubs across the western border, it notably omitted any mention of the term 'Operation Sindoor', triggering sharp protests and fiery exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP.

The resolution, moved by Speaker Biman Banerjee, lauded the armed forces but the omission of 'Operation Sindoor' prompted the BJP to allege a deliberate attempt to downplay the significance of the military operation.

Amid a stormy political showdown, Banerjee demanded the resignation of the Union government over the Pahalgam attack. "The attack exposes the Centre's failure to protect our citizens. While our jawans showed unmatched bravery, what was the Centre doing about the recurring security breaches?," she said.

"Why were no security forces or police personnel present at the spot of the terror attack? Why was not a single terrorist caught? How did such an attack happen in a high-security zone?" she asked.

Slamming the Centre's diplomatic approach towards Pakistan, the CM said, "We had an opportunity to take control of PoK. Instead, Pakistan has been allowed in a committee on terrorism created by the UN. Is there a problem in our diplomatic strategy?" Pakistan, which will serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term, has been appointed as the chair of the Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee and the vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "a good person, a capable bureaucrat," she nonetheless raised concerns about India's global diplomatic standing.

"How did this happen? Were we lacking in diplomatic efforts? Pakistan is even getting IMF loans. I don't know if there is an issue with our diplomacy, but we are clearly not able to corner them internationally," Banerjee said.

Despite her scathing criticism of the Centre, the CM backed the resolution, saying, "I support the resolution because I think this strike was important to send a strong message. I pay my respects to those who lost their lives. Terrorism can never be forgiven. We salute the bravery of our armed forces." She also took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of prioritising publicity over governance.

"You just roam around promoting sindoor. We respect sindoor. You don't respect women. Why didn't (the Prime Minister) visit the attack site?" she asked, prompting loud chants of "Modi-Modi" from the BJP benches.

Questioning the government's outreach efforts post-Operation Sindoor, Banerjee said, "Why didn't the PM or Defence Minister go abroad themselves to explain the situation? Why send parliamentary delegations composed of opposition MPs?" In a final jab, she referred to reports of Pakistani spies being arrested from Gujarat. "How did information from Modi-Shah's state reach Pakistan?" she asked.

The opposition BJP hit back, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanding to know why the term 'Sindoor' was omitted from the resolution.

"Why is there an objection to the word 'Sindoor' in the proposal? Why is the name missing?" Adhikari asked, accusing the TMC of "undermining the significance" of the operation.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul questioned Banerjee's stance on past terror attacks, saying, "Why didn't Mamata Banerjee urge Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to retaliate after 26/11?" To this, Banerjee retorted, "Are you talking politics or fashion?" referring to Paul's past career as a fashion designer.

"The BJP is incompetent. A shame to the country. Is he the Leader of the Opposition? What a disgrace," Banerjee said.

Adhikari further claimed that four TMC leaders, including ministers Firhad Hakim, Udayan Guha, and Naren Chakraborty, had made negative remarks about Operation Sindoor during the debate.

While Hakim and Chakraborty remained silent, Guha said defiantly, "Yes, I said it. I'll say it again and again." Speaker Biman Banerjee responded, "You could've submitted an amendment," further fueling the uproar.

As chaos erupted repeatedly in the House, Speaker Banerjee had to intervene multiple times to restore order.

Amid the din, Banerjee continued her attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of "politicising the valour of the armed forces".

Recalling the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, in which nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed, she said, "You did politics after Pulwama. Now again you are trying to provoke unrest and do the same." Speaker Biman Banerjee concluded the session by saying, "Seventeen members spoke on this matter. I am proud that this proposal was passed. West Bengal Assembly is the first to pass a resolution lauding the valour of our armed forces."