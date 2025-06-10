Mamata slams Centre over Pahalgam terror attack, claims BJP failed to ensure national security

Kolkata, Jun 10 ( PTI) Launching a blistering attack on the Centre over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP-led union government should go since it failed to provide security to the people of the country.

Calling the attack a result of "total failure and callousness" of the Union government, Banerjee questioned the absence of security forces at the site of the terror strike that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The chief minister was addressing members of the West Bengal Assembly during the adoption of a resolution lauding the valour of the armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor', although the term was never mentioned in the tabled resolution.

She asked, "Why were no security forces or police personnel present at the spot of the terror attack?" Interestingly, Banerjee suggested that India "had an opportunity to take control of POK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)", during the military face-off between the two nations.

Asserting "We don't support terrorism; it has no religion, caste, or creed", Banerjee demanded that the terrorists who were behind the Pahalgam attack should be brought to justice.

"The BJP (government) should resign as it has failed to provide security to the people of the country," she said.

The TMC supremo, however, hailed India's military action stating: "There was a need for teaching them a lesson. We salute the bravery of our armed forces." She also accused the BJP of trying to politicise the valour of the armed forces with an eye on elections.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged, "PM Modi is only busy advertising about himself." PTI PNT SMY NN