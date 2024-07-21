Mamata slams NDA allies for sacrificing ministerial berths, claims Central govt won't last long

Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre would not "last long and would collapse soon", claiming it was formed through "intimidation and threats".

Addressing the mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the TMC, Banerjee, without naming anyone, also criticised the BJP's allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for “sacrificing” ministerial positions allegedly for financial gain.

The TMC leader praised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was present at the event, for his party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“The government at the Centre won’t last long. This is not a stable government and will collapse soon,” she said.

Describing the NDA allies as “cowards and greedy individuals who yielded to financial inducements,” Banerjee questioned, “Has anyone ever heard of money being offered instead of ministries? They are cowards, shameless, and greedy. They sacrificed their own identities." While commending Akhilesh Yadav, Banerjee remarked, “The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government continues in power by misusing agencies and other means. You cannot intimidate us by misusing agencies…" The TMC supremo claimed that only Bengal can preserve the existence of India and there can be no India without Bengal.

Echoing Yadav's claim that the BJP-led NDA government would not endure, Banerjee predicted it would soon “collapse".

She asserted, "The BJP no longer holds a majority. Given how the current Central government came to power—by misusing central investigation agencies and the Election Commission of India—it won't be able to sustain itself for long." Banerjee accused the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) of having a "tacit understanding" in West Bengal, alleging that their sole aim is to obstruct development efforts in the state.

"I am prepared to offer 10 lakh state government jobs. However, whenever I attempt to announce such initiatives, these parties file Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against them in court. Sometimes they try to block job creation, while at other times they attempt to hinder reservation benefits for backward classes." "We are challenging them legally in the Supreme Court and will continue to do so. We will not let their disruptions succeed under any circumstances," the Chief Minister stated.

In an apparent reference to recent incidents of mob violence in the state, Banerjee said, “Don’t inflict or tolerate injustice against people. We won’t spare even TMC members if they are found guilty.” “I want TMC workers to be the people's friends. I want to tell municipality and panchayat representatives, MLAs, and MPs that they must ensure that no complaints are received against them. If we get any complaint, we will take appropriate action. The police will take action. Everyone knows that if there is any injustice, we do not even spare TMC members,” she added.

Banerjee’s remarks came in the context of public discontent in some areas of the state over the alleged involvement of TMC leaders in instances of mob violence and public flogging. In many of these cases, those arrested are associated with the TMC.

Delivering a stern message to the party’s elected representatives, Banerjee said non-performance would not be tolerated.

"Do not be greedy. Eat simple food but do not engage in corruption. We will not maintain any relations with those who do not serve the people after being elected. We have to be humble in our victory,” she said. PTI SUS PNT BDC NN