Mamata slams opposition for maligning her image ahead of her foreign trip

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the BJP and the Left for attempting to tarnish her reputation over her upcoming visit to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford, saying that attacking a leader ahead of a foreign trip damages the country's image.

Banerjee said there can be political differences but no leader should malign another leader in the run-up to his or her foreign visit as the person will represent the country.

She said, "There is no medicine to treat jealousy. The opposition has been trying to malign me over my upcoming visit to London. But by maligning me ahead of my foreign visit, they are damaging the country's image." To ensure smooth administration during her weeklong trip, Banerjee formed a five-member task force and a group of ministers (GOM).

"I might be abroad, but both Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and I will be available over the phone in case of any emergency. The party (TMC) affairs will be looked after by Subrata Bakshi and Abhishek Banerjee," she added.

Banerjee is scheduled to leave for London on March 21, with her lecture scheduled on March 27.

During her stay, she is also expected to meet industrialists on March 25 to invite investments to the state.

This will be her second visit to London after attending a business meeting in Edinburgh in November 2017.

She is set to return to Kolkata between March 28-29. The Centre had approved her visit last week. PTI PNT MNB