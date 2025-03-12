Mamata slams Suvendu's remark on Muslim MLAs, accuses BJP of importing ‘fake Hinduism’

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs, accusing the BJP of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state.

She also expressed concern over the BJP’s treatment of minorities and criticised the opposition party for allegedly undermining democratic values.

Banerjee’s comments came a day after Adhikari claimed that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in the next assembly polls, Muslim MLAs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be "thrown out" of the state assembly.

In response, Banerjee condemned the statement and remarked, "Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism." Banerjee expressed concern over what she called the "BJP's attempt to manipulate religious sentiments for political gains", stressing that her version of Hinduism differed from theirs.

"I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don’t play the Hindu card," she asserted.

The chief minister also questioned Adhikari's statement that the Hindu population would oust the TMC from power, stating, "How can your leader say that when Muslims win, you people will remove them from assembly? How can they dismiss 33 per cent of the population?" Banerjee emphasised the importance of respecting the country’s policies, citing the legacy of leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

"This is a country with its own policies, and I do not speak against it," she remarked.

Highlighting the state's religious diversity, Banerjee mentioned, "We have 23 per cent tribal brothers and sisters in the state, alongside other communities, including Muslims. We are committed to protecting all religions and promoting peace." She condemned any attempt to sow division among people, based on religion, saying "Do not engage in deceit in the name of religion. I condemn those who divide people based on religion. They speak of Hindus and Muslims but ignore the true message of humanity." Banerjee also took the opportunity to speak on the remarks made by TMC leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir, and Madan Mitra, clarifying that the party had advised them not to make inappropriate statements.

"This is an internal matter of our party," she asserted, emphasising the TMC’s commitment to unity and peace.

Regarding the governance in other states, Banerjee raised concerns about the BJP's rule in Manipur.

"You can’t manage a state like Manipur; how will you manage Bengal?" she questioned.

In a strong message to the BJP, Banerjee reaffirmed her stance against religious intolerance, stating, "We condemn this communal disharmony".

She also touched upon the importance of unity, stressing that "We must love everyone. We do not tolerate any community being insulted." "I celebrate Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Kali Puja is performed at my home. Hinduism is universal. There is no division while we donate blood. Blood goes to the blood bank... Humanity is the true religion," she said.

The chief minister also highlighted India’s humanitarian values, saying, "Our country is a land of hospitality, a sovereign nation where everyone can practise their faith freely".

Banerjee concluded her address by emphasising the importance of democracy and the right to free speech.

"I respect democracy. I request the opposition to let me speak. If you have something to say, say it. Let us have a respectful dialogue. I am here to serve the people," she said, calling for mutual respect in political discourse.

In response to Banerjee's remarks, Shankar Ghosh, the BJP's Chief Whip, said, "The TMC wants to dominate the playing field in the assembly...We have listened to your concerns, and we hope that you will not abandon your principles," he remarked.

Further addressing Banerjee's remarks about opposition leaders, Ghosh added, "You are bringing up statements made by others, like that of Firhad. But we also remember your party MLA’s (Humayun Kabir) statements that, "30 per cent Hindus in Murshidabad would be overpowered by 70 per cent minorities.” The BJP staged a walkout from the House and later staged a dharna outside the assembly. PTI SUS DC PNT BDC