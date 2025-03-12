Mamata slams Suvendu's remarks on Muslim MLAs, accuses BJP of importing 'fake Hinduism'

Kolkata: A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal assembly if the BJP comes to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state.

She also alleged that the BJP was undermining the rights of citizens.

Addressing the issue in the House, Banerjee said, "Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism."

Banerjee's comment comes in response to Adhikari's statement that if the BJP assumes power, the Muslim MLAs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "thrown out" of the assembly.

Banerjee also expressed her concern over the BJP’s treatment of minorities.

She asserted, "I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don’t play the Hindu card." Her comments were triggered by Adhikari’s prediction that the TMC would be ousted from power by the Hindu population, a remark that the chief minister deemed discriminatory.

The chief minister also hit back at the BJP for criticising her party’s leaders.

Responding to a BJP MLA's comment, she said, "If I cannot comment on the utterances of your leaders, how can you comment on remarks of our leaders outside the House? We have the right to defend our beliefs."

Banerjee also took the opportunity to clarify that the TMC has advised some of its members, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir and Madan Mitra, not to make remarks that may be deemed inappropriate.

"This is an internal matter of our party," she asserted.

Speaking about the importance of unity, Banerjee said, "We are a secular, pluralistic nation. Everyone has the right to practice their religion. The duty of the majority is to protect the minority. We must protect our country's sovereignty and secularism." In her address, Banerjee stressed that the TMC respects all religions and is committed to maintaining peace and harmony.

"I love all religions, and we condemn any political party's attempts to spread hatred against any community," she said, reaffirming her commitment to secularism.

Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to create disruptions in the assembly.

"The BJP had planned to create a ruckus in the House," she claimed, adding that the BJP members walked out from the House and tore up papers in an act of protest.

She called for respect for the legislative process, urging members to listen to each other and uphold the dignity of the House.

"This House belongs to everyone," Banerjee concluded, stressing that democratic values and mutual respect should guide the proceedings.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's demographic diversity, mentioning that 23 per cent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community, and 33 per cent are Muslims.

She concluded, "We must protect all communities. Humanitarian values transcend religious boundaries."