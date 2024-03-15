Mamata stable, parameters normal: Doctors

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is "stable" and all her parameters are normal, doctors of the state-run SSKM said after conducting a thorough check-up at her Kalighat residence here on Friday evening.

The 69-year-old's pain due to the injuries has also subsided, they said, after a three-member team of doctors from the SSKM went to her residence this evening to check her condition.

"She is stable and is recovering well. All her parameters are fine and pain due to the injuries has subsided," a senior doctor told PTI.

Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead and nose after a fall at her Kalighat residence here on Thursday evening.

"She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period," an official told PTI on Friday morning.

The Bengal CM was administered three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following medical tests at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a day after stating that Banerjee fell "due to some push from behind", state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that all he meant was that the CM might have felt "a sensation of push".

"This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Bandyopadhyay said.

The SSKM director on Thursday evening said Banerjee had "a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".

Bandyopadhyay's "push from behind" theory sparked large-scale confusion and speculations over the cause of the Trinamool Congress supremo's fall.

Police are yet to lodge any complaint in connection with it though they have upped security arrangements in and around Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, an officer said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal paid a visit to the CM at her Kalighat residence, sources said.

"As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with the fall of the CM. We have increased the security around the CM's residence," he told PTI, adding that they were looking whether there was any security lapse or not.

Banerjee gets 'Z+ category' cover and has a special team of officers looking after her security even at her residence.

The BJP, however, demanded a thorough probe into claims that Banerjee had a fall at her residence "due to some push from behind" leading to injuries, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which asked the saffron camp not to politicise the matter.

Senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh said there should be a thorough probe to bring out the truth.

"The SSKM super last night said the chief minister was pushed from behind. This morning he is saying something different. We think there should be a proper probe into what has happened to the CM and how she fell. It is the right of every citizen of Bengal to know what had happened," he said.

Reacting to the claims, senior TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said the matter should not be politicised.

"When you feel unwell at times you tend to fall and have this feeling that someone has pushed you. It is very normal in medical science. The doctor later clarified what he meant and we all have seen the pictures of the chief minister bleeding, so we would request not to politicise the matter," she said. PTI SCH PNT SMY RG MNB