Mamata stages road show in Bardhaman in support of TMC nominee Kirti Azad

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday staged a road show in Bardhaman in support of Kirti Azad, the party's candidate in Bardhaman-Durgapur seat.

The road show, which started from Benachiti and concluded at Bhiringi at Durgapur in Bardhaman, saw hundreds of people standing on both sides along the route with Banerjee halting intermittently to interact with them.

Azad, who was a part of the Indian cricket team which won the 1983 World Cup, was also seen waving at the crowd. PTI DC MNB