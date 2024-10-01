Mamata stresses need to provide relief to flood-hit people during Durga puja festivities

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stressed the need to provide aid to flood-affected people during the Durga puja as the residents of several districts in the state are reeling under floodwater.

She claimed that the current flood in the state was "man-made" as the deluge was "triggered" by the release of "excessive" water from DVC barrages in a short period after heavy rain in the neighbouring states.

"We have to bring a smile to the faces of the flood-hit people of the northern and southern districts. We have to provide relief to them while we are celebrating Durga puja. We have to be on the side of people in Malda's Ratua, half of which is underwater, and several other areas of north Bengal.

"We have to be vigilant about the situation in Kandi, Suti and Farakka till the day of Mahalaya - the time of high tides," Banerjee said while addressing a Durga puja programme organised by Sreebhumi Sporting Club in the northern part of Kolkata.

Mahalaya, a significant Hindu festival for honouring ancestors, marking the end of Pitri Paksha, falls on Wednesday this year.

Referring to the need to reach out to flood-hit people even during the time of festivals, she said, "We have to supply rice, dry fruits and other food items to the distressed people." "Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has recently released lakhs of cusecs of water from its barrages in a short period after rain in catchment areas, which flooded vast parts of south Bengal. People in places, like Khanakul in Hooghly and parts of Howrah, are still reeling under floodwater. I describe this flood as man-made," she said.

The chief minister also termed the prevailing flood situation in parts of north Bengal as "alarming", following the release of 6 lakh cusecs of water from barrages as the Koshi river was in spate in the wake of heavy rain in Nepal.

Banerjee referred to the "rich and cultural mosaic" of Bengal where "people from different communities - Muslims, Hindus, Christians and others - celebrate their festivals in peace and harmony".

"After Durga Puja, we will be celebrating Kali puja, Chhat and Christmas. Previously Eid was celebrated. This is Bengal," she said.

During the programme, she inaugurated three fire stations and handed over e-cycles to policewomen. PTI SUS BDC