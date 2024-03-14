Mamata suffers major injury on forehead; discharged after treatment at hospital

Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.

The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged.

She was then taken back home.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

According to sources, she was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, from where she was discharged later.

A number of prominent personalities expressed shock at the mishap.

According to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar enquired about the chief minister's health condition and expressed "deep anguish and wished her speedy recovery." Dhankhar is also a former West Bengal governor.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose went to the SSKM Hospital to visit Banerjee.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. "Shocked and deeply concerned about the road accident involving Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial didi. My thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Stalin said in a post on X.

Sharing the post of TMC with Banerjee's photographs, Kejriwal said on X, "Shocked to see this. Pray for ur speedy recovery Didi. God bless u." Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to X to say, "Deeply concerned to know that West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial suffered injury after meeting with an accident. Praying for her speedy recovery.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery.

"Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bengal CPI(M) secretary Md Salim also wished her a quick recovery. PTI PNT SCH NN