Mamata suggests planting mangroves in foothills to prevent natural catastrophe

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) In a unique suggestion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advocated planting mangroves and vetiver plants in the foothills of North Bengal to create a natural barrier on the banks of rivers and prevent catastrophe during heavy rain.
Citing the example of Gangasagar in the Sunderbans, where mangroves stood like walls against cyclones and rain, she said five crore mangrove plants were sown in the coastal region, and the move yielded results. "Like Sunderbans, we need to erect natural barriers in the hills and foothills to combat natural calamities. Concretes will not work here as they collapse after six months in the face of surging waters and landslides," she commented at an administrative meeting on Wednesday.
"We need to have a lasting solution to the recurrent problem," she said.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP from Trinamool Congress in 2020, was quick to take a jibe at the chief minister for the comment.
In a scathing X post, he said, "I hereby nominate West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.... for the next Nobel Prize in Geography and Botany for her historic and game-changing idea -- mangroves in the mountains!!!" Adhikari explained that mangroves are a special type of "salt-tolerant trees" that typically grow in salty and brackish water in the coastal areas near the sea.
"Mangrove forests or tidal forests are an unparalleled shield of nature, whose role in coastal protection, providing habitat for biodiversity, and combating climate change is immeasurable. It's like a living defence system for coastal regions.
"This unique ecosystem protects coastal areas from deadly waves, storms, cyclones, and other marine problems. And this muddy saline wetland is the habitat for numerous insects, fish, reptiles, birds, and other creatures," he said.
In a tongue-in-cheek comment, the BJP leader said, "Mamata Banerjee has decided to plant mangroves in the mountains of North Bengal to prevent catastrophic floods!!! Topography can go for a toss!!!" Calling for a change of guard in the state where assembly polls are due in 2026, he said, "The people of West Bengal are waiting desperately for the tide to turn in the state." "Our state is becoming a laughingstock in front of the entire country because of her idiocy," he added. PTI SUS HIG NSD RBT