Mamata supports demand to withdraw GST on life, medical insurance premiums

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supported the demand for withdrawing GST on life and medical insurance premiums, stating that it adversely affects people's ability to take care of their vital needs.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari raised the demand for withdrawing 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums, which was backed by several opposition leaders.

"Our demand to the Government of India is to roll back GST from life insurance and medical insurance premiums on grounds of people's health imperatives. This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people's ability to take care of their basic vital needs," Banerjee posted on X on Thursday.

"If the Government of India does not roll back the anti-people GST, we will be bound to hit the road," she added.

In his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 28, Gadkari said that levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life.

His demand was backed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai and RJD MP AD Singh, among others.

The GST council, responsible for making decisions on the tax, is scheduled to meet in August. The last meeting took place on June 22. PTI SCH SOM ACD