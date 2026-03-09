Mamata takes charge of Bengal law department, Ghatak retains labour portfolio

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took charge of the law department from Moloy Ghatak, a notification issued by the state home and hill affairs said.

"As per the revised allocation of business, the chief minister has taken over the law department. Ghatak will now be in charge of only the labour department," it said.

Ghatak had so far been handling both the labour and law departments.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, will no longer continue as a member of the state cabinet.

With Supriyo's exit, the departments of information technology, industrial reconstruction and public enterprises that were under him have fallen vacant.

"These portfolios will temporarily remain with the CM until a fresh allocation is made," the state secretariat official said.

"The government is expected to announce a formal decision on the reallocation of these portfolios soon," the official added. PTI SCH MNB