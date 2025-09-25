Mamata tells critics not to indulge in politics with deaths; blames DVC, Farakka for Kolkata deluge

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at her critics for "indulging in politics over death" after a rain-induced flood that claimed 12 lives in Kolkata, asserting that her government had acted promptly and would continue to stand by affected families.

Banerjee, who inaugurated the popular Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja in south Kolkata, used the platform to again speak about Monday night's torrential rain and subsequent waterlogging, which also led to electrocution deaths in parts of the city.

"This kind of rainfall has never happened before. Bihar's waters entered the Ganga through Farakka, but dredging was never done. Neither DVC nor Maithon carries out dredging, and we are left to float in the water. Only tall talk, nothing else. My throat is sore listening to their empty words," she said.

The chief minister noted that Kolkata had witnessed around 300 mm of rainfall in a short span, coinciding with high tide in the Hooghly river.

"Where will the water go when the Ganga is already full because no dredging has been done? When it rains like this in London, waterlogging lasts for 10 days. Even Delhi takes time to recover. But we don't politicise deaths. These were unfortunate deaths," she said.

Taking a dig at her critics, she remarked, "Some have even gone to court over flooding. Instead of questioning me, they should ask the skies. We have dug 5.5 lakh ponds across Bengal. Those who indulge in politics with deaths should look at themselves in the mirror. I have never sought publicity for myself. I love Bengal, and Bengal will show the path to India." Banerjee also issued a veiled warning over dredging.

"If dredging is not done, I know how to make alternative arrangements. If they push water towards me, I will also push water towards them," she said.

On the humanitarian front, the chief minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for each of the bereaved families and a government job for one member of each family.

"The pain of their loss cannot be compensated with money or jobs, but we will do everything possible to support them," she said.

Banerjee also urged the CESC authorities to provide Rs 5 lakh to each victim's family, in addition to the state's relief package.

Twelve people lost their lives in Tuesday's torrential rains and electrocution incidents in the metropolis and adjoining areas, which have triggered an outcry across Kolkata.

Warning that she would take "necessary steps" if dredging was not undertaken soon, Banerjee said, "We have constructed 500 check dams. They invest nothing here, yet people suffer. But abroad they pledge money and secure medals for themselves. For them, it's all about self-praise." Turning to the state's cultural legacy, the TMC supremo underlined the importance of passing on Bengal's history to the younger generation.

"The younger generation needs to know about the history of Bengali language and culture. Without Bengal, there would have been no independence, I say this without fear. Without Bengal, there would have been no revolution, no renaissance, no women's liberation. Even the legislation against Sati (bride burning) began in Bengal before any other state," she said.

Accusing the opposition of hatching a conspiracy to discredit her and malign her government, Banerjee said, "You can insult me but not the state. I believe in destiny, I believe if I have done something good that will be acknowledged despite conspiracies and slander." On this occasion, the TMC supremo also touched upon Benali 'ashmita' (self-pride), a narrative she has been pitching ahead of the assembly elections due next year.

"We will work for protecting and safeguarding the culture and dignity of Bengal and fight against any insult to Bengali speaking people from state who are harassed and ill-treated for speaking their mother tongue in some states outside Bengal. I respect every language. We have given recognition to Urdu, Alchiki, Nepali and other spoken languages in the state," she said.

Banerjee said she believed in giving respect to all religions.

"I respect God, Allah, Guru Granth Sahib as we follow the words of Shri Rama Krishna 'Jato Mat Tato Path' (different ways to pray to the same almighty)," she said.

Banerjee also inaugurated the Durga Puja at Alipore Bodyguard Lines of Kolkata Police.

"The police personnel work tirelessly 24x7 for 365 days. They are here to protect us and come to our help in every situation - from helping people during Durga Puja to rains and flood and in situations like Covid. My compliment and regards to them and their families who never complain as their near ones serve citizens," she said at the Bodyguard lines puja also attended by Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma.

The CM also virtually inaugurated 350 other pujas in the districts. PTI PNT SUS NN