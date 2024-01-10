Mamata tells party leaders not to publicly discuss differences, cracks whip

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Amid an ongoing internal feud between party veterans and new generation leaders, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday instructed party leaders to abstain from publicly discussing differences, emphasising that any violation may lead to disciplinary action.

The directive was issued during a closed-door organisational meeting of the West Midnapore district unit.

Banerjee emphasised that public spats among leaders will not be tolerated and urged party members to address grievances with the leadership internally.

A senior TMC official present at the meeting, who refused to be named, said, "Our party supremo clearly instructed that no one should speak out in public. If anyone violates those instructions, the party won't hesitate to take disciplinary action against him or her." The meeting, attended by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi, saw Mamata Banerjee assigning the duo the task of enlisting a panel of new state spokespersons.

Sources within the party revealed that the decision to enlist new spokespersons was prompted by the actions of Kunal Ghosh, the state general secretary and spokesperson, who is considered close to Abhishek.

Ghosh has been openly critical of senior party members.

Mamata Banerjee's intervention comes amid an internal feud with veteran party members, perceived to be close to her, at odds with the new generation leaders, considered close to Abhishek.

The recent controversy erupted in November when the chief minister advocated for respecting senior members and dismissed the notion that old leaders should retire from active politics.

Abhishek Banerjee, endorsing a retirement age in politics, cited a decline in work efficiency and productivity with advancing age.

On Sunday, he dismissed reports of internal discord with Mamata Banerjee, emphasizing unity between the party's old guard and new generation leaders.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, close to Abhishek, had said last month that there is no conflict between the old and the new, but the old guard needs to know when to step aside for the next generation.

The party appears divided on the issue, with senior leaders not willing to embrace the maximum age limit theory proposed by Abhishek, and the youth brigade seeking more space in the party.

This ongoing controversy recalls a two-year-old internal struggle within the TMC between the old guard and the younger faction.

In January 2022, amidst rumours of an alleged power struggle, Mamata Banerjee dissolved all national office-bearer committees, including the post of National General Secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Subsequently, a new committee was formed, and Abhishek was reinstated as the party's national general secretary.

Since then, Abhishek has not only gained prominence within the party but is also considered the de facto number two in the state's ruling dispensation. PTI PNT MNB