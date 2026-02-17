Mamata terms EC ‘Tughlaqi Commission’, alleges voter manipulation in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the Election Commission as a “Tughlaqi Commission” run by a political party, alleging widespread manipulation of voters’ lists in the state.

By using the word ‘Tughlaqi’, Banerjee was alluding to the Delhi sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq who was known for whimsical decisions.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, she said, “A woman functionary in the BJP IT cell removed 58 lakh voters’ names in Bengal using AI. The EC is defying Supreme Court orders, targeting voters, and undermining democracy.” On voter deletions, she alleged that, on the instructions from the BJP, the EC is deleting the names of West Bengal’s voters during the SIR.

“Citing logical discrepancies, it is snatching away democratic rights and treating ordinary people like terrorists. Bengal is being targeted to satisfy the BJP,” the TMC supremo alleged.

Defending the seven assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), who were suspended by the poll panel, she said, "If Bengal government's officers are victimised (by the EC), we will 100 per cent protect them and promote those who are demoted." In the state, 160 people lost their lives due to SIR anxiety and work-related pressure, Bajerjee claimed.