Mamata terms EC 'Tughlaqi Commission', alleges voter manipulation in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Election Commission of behaving like a "Tughlaqi Commission" and alleged that it was acting at the behest of the BJP to manipulate voters' lists in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, she drew parallels with Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Adolf Hitler, saying the poll panel had "inflicted torture" on Bengal voters.

Banerjee alleged that the EC was violating rules, defying Supreme Court directives, and creating confusion that had even resulted in deaths.

"This is a torture commission, and they are behaving like Tughlaq, committing atrocities like Hitler. My question is whether the people elect a government, or is it a Tughlaqi commission acting on behalf of a political party? There were complaints in Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra. Then why is Bengal being targeted? The EC is doing all this just to please the BJP," Banerjee told reporters.

By using the word ‘Tughlaqi’, Banerjee was alluding to Muhammad bin Tughlaq, who was known for whimsical decisions.

The Bengal CM also questioned the EC's handling of voter verification, pointing out that documents accepted in other states like Bihar were being rejected in Bengal.

"Why is Bihar not part of India, or is Bengal not part of India?" she questioned.

On the suspension of seven assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) deputed from the state, she said the officials were not given a hearing or show-cause notices.

"Some of them worked hard to ensure smooth implementation of the SIR process. These are vindictive steps. A government cannot act vindictively. We are with the people, we are with the officials, and we will remain with them. If Bengal government's officers are victimised (by the EC), we will 100 per cent protect them and promote those who are demoted," she said.

She also blamed SIR-related anxiety and work pressure for the deaths of 160 people in the state.

The chief minister cautioned the EC to ensure that genuine voters from all religions and social backgrounds were included in the final voters' list.

Banerjee further reiterated that certain BJP leaders in the state had "acute psychiatric problems" and suggested they seek professional evaluation.

She also pointed out about potential voter deletions in her constituency, Bhowanipore, claiming that 40,000 out of over two lakh voters had disappeared from the rolls.

"We don't know whose names have been deleted. We are completely in the dark. They are playing hide and seek," she said, questioning whether the country was moving towards a Presidential form of government. PTI SCH NN MNB