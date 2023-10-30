Mamata thanks all officials for making Durga Puja successful in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday thanked all officials and those involved in successfully organising the Durga Puja in the state.

She also saluted all police, and disaster management personnel for their "tireless efforts" in organising the grand festival in the state.

"The Durga Puja festivities have come to a conclusion with immersions conducted in peaceful grandeur. I thank all the officers and members of the force in Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police for their tireless efforts round the clock during these days to serve the citizens and the Puja organizers. Their vigil kept our festival incident-free and all-embracing. Salute to my colleagues," Banerjee posted on her X handle.

"I also thank the fire brigade officers and staff and other civic/disaster management colleagues of mine for their dedicated and flawless services on the field. Kudos to this spirit of Duare Service," she added.

The grand festival, which was held from October 20 to 24 this year, has made it to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. PTI SCH RG