Mamata to address public meetings in Malda on Dec 3

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) In the run up to the assembly polls in 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address a public meeting in Malda district on Wednesday, a day after a rally was taken out by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the district, asking Hindus to unite and stand by the saffron party.

Banerjee, while presenting a report card of the 14 years' rule by the TMC, told reporters she was leaving for Murshidabad soon en route to Gazole in Malda district for addressing a public meeting there on December 3.

"It will not be an administrative meeting as I don't want to saddle the officials who are busy with work related to preparation of electoral rolls. My schedule will be entirely political. I will arrive in Berhampore on December 3 evening and stay there overnight. I will address another rally in Berhampore on December 4," she said before leaving.

Banerjee also said there will be a MSME meet in the city on December 17 and a business meet on December 18 as the full-fledged BGBS meet cannot be held before the elections. PTI SUS NN