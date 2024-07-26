Mamata Banerjee to attend NITI Aayog meeting and 'skip' INDIA alliance

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Friday that she would participate in the central think-tank NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on July 27 in Delhi.

Banerjee’s statement came amid speculations of uncertainty on whether she, too, would skip the meet like most other CMs of the INDIA bloc.

Talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi, Banerjee said she would join the meeting and use the opportunity to register her protest against a "discriminatory budget" and the "conspiracy to divide Bengal and other opposition-ruled states."

The chief minister said she was asked to send her written speech seven days ahead of the meeting which she has done and it was before the Union Budget was tabled.

"I will stay at the meeting for a while. If I get an opportunity to deliver my speech at the meeting and record my protest against the discrimination and political bias against the opposition-ruled states in the budget besides the conspiracy that is being hatched to divide Bengal and its neighbouring states, I will do so. Else, I will walk out of the meeting," the chief minister said.

Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew and TMC MP-cum-national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, left for Delhi on Friday afternoon after postponing her trip to the national capital by a day.

The postponement had stirred speculations on whether Banerjee, who had earlier expressed her intention to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, would join the bandwagon of opposition party chief ministers.

Several INDIA bloc CMs had announced their decision to skip the meet as a mark of protest against the Union budget which, they alleged, was “anti-federal” in spirit and “extremely discriminatory” towards their states.

The list includes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin of the DMK, Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party and all three Congress chief ministers – Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telegana’s Revanth Reddy.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of the JMM is, however, likely to join the meeting despite earlier reports that he, too, had chosen to give it a miss.

“All opposition-ruled states, including Bengal, have been totally deprived in this Budget. The Centre has taken a step-motherly attitude towards these states. I cannot accept such discrimination and political bias against us,” Banerjee said.

Referring to BJP Bengal president and junior union minister Sukanta Majumdar’s proposal to integrate north Bengal with the North Eastern states but without directly naming him, Banerjee said she “strongly condemned such statements” coming at a time when the Parliament is in session.

“There’s a conspiracy to divide Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. While the minister is making his own statements, the demand to divide the states is now coming from various other quarters of the BJP. Dividing Bengal means dividing India,” she said.

Calling the “conspiracy” a “geographical and political blockade besides the economic blockade which the Centre has already imposed on Bengal”, Banerjee said she would stick to her earlier position of attending the NITI Aayog meeting but only have her voice of protest on record.

“Hemant (Soren) and I will be present at the meeting. We will speak on behalf of the others (who won’t be present),” she said.