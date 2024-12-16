Mamata to hold review meeting on Gangasagar Mela preparations on Tuesday

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, according to a well-placed source.

The meeting at state secretariat Nabanna is likely to be attended by ministers and officials from at least 17 departments, who have been "mandatorily" asked to be present.

Mathurapur Lok Sabha MP Bapi Halder, former Rajya Sabha member Subhasish Chakraborty, and South 24 Parganas zilla sabhadhipati Nilima Mistry are also likely to attend the meeting.

"The CM will review the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela tomorrow. Senior officials have been asked to be present at the meeting," the source said.

Departments such as public health and engineering (PHE), irrigation, power, food, disaster management, and panchayat will be represented at the meeting.

The mela, an annual congregation at Gangasagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, is scheduled to be held on January 14 and 15 next. PTI SCH MNB